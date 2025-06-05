Left Menu

Trump's Proclamation: Travel Bans for Security

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a travel ban on nationals from 12 countries, effective June 9, 2025, to mitigate security threats. Full bans affect Afghanistan, Myanmar, and others, while partial bans target nations like Cuba. Certain residents and special cases are exempted from the bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 07:50 IST
In a bold move to address national security concerns, U.S. President Donald Trump has enacted a proclamation that imposes travel restrictions on nationals from 12 countries. Signed on a Wednesday, the measure will take effect on June 9, 2025, prompting discussions on its implications and fairness.

The proclamation enforces a full ban on travelers from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, among others, while partially restricting entry from nations such as Cuba and Laos. The travel bans apply to those outside the U.S. on the effective date and without valid visas.

Despite the sweeping restrictions, exceptions have been carved out for lawful permanent residents, dual nationals, diplomats, and athletes involved in major sporting events. The move raises questions about its impact on global mobility and existing immigration policies.

