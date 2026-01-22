Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Tactics in Minneapolis School District
In Minneapolis, U.S. immigration authorities have detained at least four children from the same school district, sparking controversy and raising concerns about federal law enforcement tactics. An incident involving a 5-year-old child has drawn criticism amid President Trump's immigration crackdown efforts. However, officials claim the operation targeted an undocumented adult.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
This month, four children from a Minneapolis school district were detained by U.S. immigration authorities, according to district officials at a recent press conference.
This development has fueled ongoing debate over the federal enforcement approach under President Donald Trump's administration, which has deployed 3,000 officers to Minnesota's largest city.
Despite criticism and claims from school officials and the public, Homeland Security insists that operations targeted adults and not children, highlighting a case involving Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, suspected of illegal residency, and his child who was present during the arrest.
