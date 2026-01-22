Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Over Immigration Enforcement Tactics

Vice President JD Vance visits Minneapolis to back U.S. immigration agents following widespread criticism. Recent ICE operations, involving the detention of children and a deadly shooting, have fueled protests. The Trump administration defends its actions amid accusations of racial profiling and creating chaos.

Updated: 22-01-2026 21:44 IST
Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Minneapolis on Thursday amid intensifying criticism over aggressive U.S. immigration enforcement tactics. The actions, which include a fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen and the controversial detention of children, have sparked protests and public outcry.

In Columbia Heights, a Minneapolis suburb, local school officials revealed that at least four children have been detained by ICE agents this month. The controversy comes as federal authorities show no signs of easing their approach, arresting multiple individuals linked to a recent church protest against the policies.

Despite growing opposition, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its strategy, with Vance defending the operations and criticizing protesters, aligning the immigration crackdown with broader political goals. Critics, however, accuse the administration of using immigration enforcement as a tool for political theater and racial profiling.

