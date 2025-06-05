Turbulent Skies: Storm Forces Ryanair Emergency Landing in Germany

In a dramatic turn of events, severe storms in southern Germany compelled a Ryanair flight to execute an emergency landing after violent turbulence injured nine individuals onboard, as confirmed by German police on Thursday.

The flight, en route from Berlin to Milan and carrying 179 passengers along with six crew members, faced such intense turbulence around 8.30 pm that the pilot had to make an unscheduled landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria. The turbulence injured eight passengers and a crew member, with three requiring hospitalization and others receiving outpatient care. Emergency services conducted precautionary checks on all passengers.

Authorities barred the plane's continued journey, prompting the airline to provide bus transport for the passengers, as Milan lies approximately 380 kilometres south of Memmingen. In the wider region, storms harmed multiple homes, notably in Ulm, Baden-Württemberg. Here, strong winds dismantled roofs, likely due to a small tornado or waterspout under investigation by the German Weather Service (DWD). Emergency calls reported fallen trees and flooded basements, while further storms with hail, strong winds, and heavy rain were forecasted for Thursday.

