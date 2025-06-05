Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: Storm Forces Ryanair Emergency Landing in Germany

A Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan had to make an emergency landing in southern Germany due to severe turbulence, injuring nine people. This incident highlights ongoing storm damage in the region. Local authorities are investigating the storm's impact, which includes damaged homes and weather warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:11 IST
Turbulent Skies: Storm Forces Ryanair Emergency Landing in Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a dramatic turn of events, severe storms in southern Germany compelled a Ryanair flight to execute an emergency landing after violent turbulence injured nine individuals onboard, as confirmed by German police on Thursday.

The flight, en route from Berlin to Milan and carrying 179 passengers along with six crew members, faced such intense turbulence around 8.30 pm that the pilot had to make an unscheduled landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria. The turbulence injured eight passengers and a crew member, with three requiring hospitalization and others receiving outpatient care. Emergency services conducted precautionary checks on all passengers.

Authorities barred the plane's continued journey, prompting the airline to provide bus transport for the passengers, as Milan lies approximately 380 kilometres south of Memmingen. In the wider region, storms harmed multiple homes, notably in Ulm, Baden-Württemberg. Here, strong winds dismantled roofs, likely due to a small tornado or waterspout under investigation by the German Weather Service (DWD). Emergency calls reported fallen trees and flooded basements, while further storms with hail, strong winds, and heavy rain were forecasted for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025