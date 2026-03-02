Left Menu

Escalation Threatens Fragile Ceasefire: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

The Israeli military launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after Hezbollah retaliated against Israel for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. This marks the first attack since US and Israeli operations on Iran began, threatening a historic ceasefire agreement brokered by the US in 2024.

Updated: 02-03-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 06:50 IST
Israeli military actions intensified on Monday as strikes targeted Hezbollah sites in Lebanon. This development followed missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed group in response to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. This marked the first such aggression since US and Israeli strikes on Iran initiated.

The Hezbollah organization, a key ally of Tehran within the region, asserted its motives were to avenge continuous Israeli violations and the death of Khamenei. Their statement reemphasized the group's right to retaliate at their discretion, further escalating tensions.

The ongoing hostilities jeopardize the US-brokered ceasefire agreement established in 2024 between Israel and Hezbollah, following prolonged conflict. Despite assurances from the US ambassador that no escalation would occur without Lebanese provocation, recent events cast uncertainty on regional peace stability.

