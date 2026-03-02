Left Menu

Airline Shares Plummet Amid Middle East Conflict

Singapore Airlines' shares dropped by 5.6% to S$6.78 following U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran. This led to the closure or severe restriction of key Middle Eastern airports like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as the region's airspace remains largely closed due to the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-03-2026 06:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 06:54 IST
Airline Shares Plummet Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore Airlines witnessed a 5.6% drop in its share price, falling to S$6.78, during early trading on Monday following significant geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, the United States and Israel executed strategic strikes on Iran, escalating regional instability.

This development prompted the closure of key transit airports in the Middle East, including hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, severely disrupting air travel amid widespread airspace restrictions due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy

South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy

 South Korea
2
High-Stakes Briefing: Rubio's Update on U.S.-Israeli Strikes

High-Stakes Briefing: Rubio's Update on U.S.-Israeli Strikes

 United States
3
Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions After Key Assassination

Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions After Key Assassination

 Global
4
Modi Engages in Diplomatic Talks Amid Heightened West Asia Tensions

Modi Engages in Diplomatic Talks Amid Heightened West Asia Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026