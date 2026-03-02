Airline Shares Plummet Amid Middle East Conflict

Singapore Airlines witnessed a 5.6% drop in its share price, falling to S$6.78, during early trading on Monday following significant geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, the United States and Israel executed strategic strikes on Iran, escalating regional instability.

This development prompted the closure of key transit airports in the Middle East, including hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, severely disrupting air travel amid widespread airspace restrictions due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)