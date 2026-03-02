Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US and Israel's Combined Strikes Spark Middle East Turmoil

The US and Israel launched intensive military strikes on Iran after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, targeting missile sites and naval assets. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Israel and Gulf states, escalating tensions across the Middle East. The conflict risks regional instability.

Updated: 02-03-2026 06:55 IST
The United States and Israel intensified military operations against Iran, following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Massive air strikes targeted Iran's ballistic missile sites and naval warships, with explosions resonating across the nation, resulting in over 200 fatalities, according to Iranian officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched missiles at Israel and Gulf states, triggering the first American casualties of the conflict. The situation represents a sharp military escalation with potential for prolonged regional instability. President Trump emphasized the US intention to 'avenge' American deaths while signaling openness to dialogue with Iran's new leadership.

European countries have primarily advocated for diplomacy, although Britain declared it would allow US use of its bases. The conflict expanded as Iran's strikes reached beyond Israel and the US, impacting Gulf nations. Israeli forces also responded to provocations from Hezbollah in Lebanon, further complicating the regional security scenario.

