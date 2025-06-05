Global Markets React to Economic Signals as Federal Reserve Projections Shift

Global stock markets revealed mixed results on Thursday as investors weighed in on recent economic developments from the United States. This reaction followed reports indicating potential setbacks in the American economy, leading to adjustments in expectations for Federal Reserve policies.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX rose by 0.3% and 0.5% respectively. Meanwhile, Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher by 0.1%. In the U.S., futures for the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 saw modest gains. Across Asia, Japan's Nikkei dipped, while indices in South Korea, Hong Kong, and China reported positive shifts.

Economic indicators showed decreased hiring in the U.S., sparking further anticipation for a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. President Trump's tariffs add another layer of complexity, with market participants eagerly awaiting possible developments in international trade talks.