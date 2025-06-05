Left Menu

Gaza Humanitarian Aid Centers to Reopen Amid Criticism

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced its plan to reopen two aid distribution centers this Thursday after maintenance delays. Previously criticized by organizations like the U.N., the foundation has faced scrutiny during an 11-week Israeli blockade which threatens Gaza's 2.3 million residents with famine.

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is set to reopen two aid distribution centers this Thursday following maintenance delays that temporarily halted operations. The announcement follows urgent calls for increased humanitarian efforts amid an ongoing blockade.

Criticism from organizations, including the United Nations, has heightened as the GHF faced setbacks in resuming aid distribution. The delay had raised concerns among international bodies advocating for immediate relief in Gaza.

The United Nations has recently issued a stark warning that Gaza's 2.3 million residents are teetering on the brink of famine, highlighting the critical need for food and medical supplies following an 11-week Israeli blockade of the territory.

