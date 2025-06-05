Tariff Tango: Mercedes-Benz Proposes Duty-Free Deal

Mercedes-Benz has floated a groundbreaking proposition to forge a tariff-free vehicle exchange between the United States and Europe. CEO Ola Kaellenius revealed the proposal in an interview, suggesting that for every car leaving the USA or Europe, an equivalent vehicle from the opposite side could enter duty-free.

This strategic move, brought to light in the German magazine Spiegel, seeks to act as a potential blueprint for other industries navigating the complex landscape of international trade tariffs. Kaellenius emphasized the need for innovative arrangements as Washington and European automakers like BMW and Volkswagen enter into discussions about possible import deals.

Mercedes-Benz has positioned itself as a critical mediator, offering to serve as a sounding board in the trade dialogues. As talks continue, the interviews were strategically published before an important meeting between Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and U.S. President Donald Trump, with Europe eager to avoid impending U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)