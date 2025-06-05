Adani Ports' Major Sustainability Milestone: Zero Waste to Landfill Certification

In a notable advancement in environmental responsibility, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) commemorated World Environment Day with a significant achievement: 12 of its principal ports have attained the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification. This accomplishment underscores APSEZ's steadfast dedication to sustainable operations and environmental leadership.

The initiative reflects APSEZ's proactive measures in addressing waste management and reducing landfill contributions. Over the past year, the company has recycled, reused, or repurposed approximately 300 tons of plastic waste — about the weight of 100 elephants.

As part of its ambitious sustainability plan, APSEZ targets Net Zero emissions by 2040 and has commissioned 225 MW of renewable energy capacity, underscoring its commitment to clean energy and climate action.

In parallel, APSEZ focuses on nature-based climate solutions, successfully restoring 4,240 hectares of mangroves and conserving an additional 2,915 hectares. These efforts function as critical carbon sinks and protect local areas from severe weather events.

On an international level, APSEZ earned the top spot in the Environment category in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the second year in a row. The firm's overall ESG rating places it among the top 10 global transportation and infrastructure companies, with a notable score improvement, marking its position in the sector's 97th percentile. CDP recognized APSEZ with an "A-" rating in climate change and water security for 2024, marking its debut in the leadership band for water security.

Sustainalytics confirmed APSEZ's industry leadership in the port sector, assigning it the highest rating in low carbon transition and a low risk rating of 13.7 for overall ESG risks. This influence placed APSEZ within the top ten in the marine ports sector, securing a spot in the Nifty 100 ESG Index and a 'Prime' status from ISS ESG, allowing its equity and bond instruments to qualify for responsible investment.

In a combined effort towards industrial decarbonization, the Adani Mundra Cluster, including APSEZ Mundra Port, has joined the World Economic Forum's 'Transitioning Industrial Clusters' initiative, targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. As Environment Day passes, APSEZ's significant actions prove the extensive impact that committed corporate strategies can have on global conservation efforts, inspiring stakeholders to embrace a sustainable future.

