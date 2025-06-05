Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Electronics Policy to Boost Manufacturing Sector

Andhra Pradesh has released a draft of its Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 4.0, aiming to attract investments, boost specialized infrastructure, and create jobs in the electronics sector. Key companies have committed to generating thousands of jobs in the state under the policy's incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:21 IST
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Electronics Policy to Boost Manufacturing Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a draft version of its Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 4.0 during a roadshow organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The event aimed to engage industry leaders in discussions on India's burgeoning component manufacturing opportunities under the new Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme.

According to an official statement, the policy is defined by its comprehensive approach to attracting investment, enhancing infrastructure, and nurturing talent within the electronics component manufacturing ecosystem.

The announcement was graced by Union IT and Electronics Joint Secretary Sushil Pal and Andhra Pradesh IT Secretary K Bhaskar.

The ECMP 4.0 policy is designed to lure investments to Andhra Pradesh through a variety of incentives, including early bird bonuses and specialized manufacturing clusters.

In a major employment boost, Dixon Technologies has pledged to create 5,000 jobs within two years, with Neolync making a similar commitment, supported by Reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025