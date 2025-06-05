Andhra Pradesh Unveils Electronics Policy to Boost Manufacturing Sector

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a draft version of its Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 4.0 during a roadshow organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The event aimed to engage industry leaders in discussions on India's burgeoning component manufacturing opportunities under the new Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme.

According to an official statement, the policy is defined by its comprehensive approach to attracting investment, enhancing infrastructure, and nurturing talent within the electronics component manufacturing ecosystem.

The announcement was graced by Union IT and Electronics Joint Secretary Sushil Pal and Andhra Pradesh IT Secretary K Bhaskar.

The ECMP 4.0 policy is designed to lure investments to Andhra Pradesh through a variety of incentives, including early bird bonuses and specialized manufacturing clusters.

In a major employment boost, Dixon Technologies has pledged to create 5,000 jobs within two years, with Neolync making a similar commitment, supported by Reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)