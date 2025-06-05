Chad Retaliates with Visa Suspension for U.S. Citizens
Chad suspended visa issuance for U.S. citizens in retaliation to being included in a U.S. travel ban targeting 12 countries, with President Idriss Deby emphasizing national dignity over material exchanges. Chad is one of seven African nations on the travel ban list.
In a significant diplomatic move, Chad has suspended the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens. This decision comes in response to the inclusion of Chadian nationals in a U.S. travel ban that targets 12 countries.
President Idriss Deby announced the suspension on Facebook, instructing his government to act on principles of reciprocity. He emphasized that while Chad may not have material wealth to offer, it values its dignity and pride.
The travel ban list includes seven African nations, and Chad's decision underscores its stance against what it perceives as an unjust policy by the U.S. administration.
