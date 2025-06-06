North Korea's Warship Relaunch: A Testament to National Resolve

North Korea has successfully relaunched a warship that was damaged in its first attempt, according to state media KCNA on Friday. The 5,000-tonne destroyer, initially impaired in May, took to the water again on Thursday after being rebalanced earlier in June.

The vessel is currently docked at a pier where experts will conduct a thorough hull examination for its next restoration phase, slated to occur at Rajin Dockyard over the coming week. The ship's full rehabilitation is anticipated to conclude before an upcoming ruling party meeting this month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who attended the ship's initial failed launch, denounced the mishap, attributing it to "carelessness" that harmed national dignity. He has mandated the warship's restoration be completed ahead of the significant political meeting.