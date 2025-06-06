Left Menu

North Korea's Warship Relaunch: A Testament to National Resolve

North Korea has relaunched a 5,000-tonne warship that was previously damaged during its initial launch in May. The restoration is expected to be completed before a ruling party meeting this month. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized the initial failure and demanded successful restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-06-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 04:07 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has successfully relaunched a warship that was damaged in its first attempt, according to state media KCNA on Friday. The 5,000-tonne destroyer, initially impaired in May, took to the water again on Thursday after being rebalanced earlier in June.

The vessel is currently docked at a pier where experts will conduct a thorough hull examination for its next restoration phase, slated to occur at Rajin Dockyard over the coming week. The ship's full rehabilitation is anticipated to conclude before an upcoming ruling party meeting this month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who attended the ship's initial failed launch, denounced the mishap, attributing it to "carelessness" that harmed national dignity. He has mandated the warship's restoration be completed ahead of the significant political meeting.

