UniMax World Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Growth and Commitment to Sustainable Living
UniMax World, a prominent real estate company based in Navi Mumbai, has unveiled a new brand identity symbolizing its growth, values, and sustainable vision. Founded in 2016, the company continues to spearhead innovative residential, commercial, and industrial developments while emphasizing community-centric, sustainable, and customer-driven solutions.
- Country:
- India
In a move that reflects its ambitious growth trajectory and commitment to innovation, UniMax World has unveiled a new brand identity. Announced at a press conference in Navi Mumbai, this updated logo symbolizes their journey from startup roots to a trusted name in real estate, emphasizing a blend of design, impact, and community.
Since its inception in 2016, UniMax World has rapidly become a key player in Navi Mumbai's real estate sector, known for its projects in areas like Taloja, Neral, and Dombivli. The company's strategic growth includes a projected topline of Rs. 500 crore by FY26, driven by an expanding land bank and a focus on sustainability and customer-centricity.
Founder and Managing Director Israil Shaikh articulates the firm's vision of building more than just properties, but holistic ecosystems that foster joyful and sustainable urban living. Director Salim Desai highlights UniMax's commitment to quality and long-term value, positioning the company as a leader in Navi Mumbai's burgeoning real estate landscape.
ALSO READ
Budget 2025 Enhances KiwiSaver Contributions to Boost Savings and Sustainability
Citizens Lead the Way in Sustainability: 21 Winning Ideas Announced Under ‘Ideas4LiFE’ Initiative
Bangalore Metro Expansion: A New Era for Urban Transit and Sustainability
Chennai Corporation's Strategic Bond Success: Boosting Urban Sustainability
IAEA Partners with Lombardy to Advance Nuclear Solutions in Health, Energy and Sustainability