Gravton Motors and Hypr Electric Forge Landmark Deal for India-Made EVs

Gravton Motors partners with Hypr Electric to supply 10,000 electric two-wheelers in 24 months, boosting India's last-mile delivery with Made-in-India tech. The deal exemplifies Gravton’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:12 IST
Parshuram Paka , Founder Gravton Motors and Talluri Sai Rahul, CEO Hypr Electric. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gravton Motors, India's pioneer in full-stack electric mobility, has entered a significant agreement with Hypr Electric to deliver 10,000 electric two-wheelers over the next two years. This collaboration aims to transform last-mile delivery services across India with durable, India-made electric vehicles.

Gravton Motors prides itself on its commitment to technological innovation and self-reliance. Every component of a Gravton vehicle, from its unique powertrain to its chassis and software, is entirely designed and manufactured in India, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative. 'We don't just build EVs, we engineer trust and Indian innovation,' stated Parshuram Paka, Founder of Gravton Motors. 'This partnership with Hypr Electric underscores our dedication to empowering the gig economy with indigenous electric vehicle solutions.'

The vehicles are designed to meet the demanding conditions of Indian roads, proving to be robust and high-performing. Hypr Electric, which partners with leading delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato, will incorporate Gravton's vehicles into its national fleet, enhancing urban logistics and supporting India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

