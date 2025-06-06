Akasa Air and Adani Take Flight from Navi Mumbai's New Aviation Hub
Akasa Air partners with Adani Airport Holdings to kickstart operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport. Starting with 100+ weekly domestic departures, it will expand to 300+ domestic and over 50+ international flights. The collaboration aims for extensive growth in Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets, transforming India's connectivity landscape.
- Country:
- India
Akasa Air has announced a strategic collaboration with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd to launch commercial operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Initially offering over 100 weekly domestic flights, Akasa plans to escalate to over 300 domestic and over 50 international departures in its winter schedule.
Aligning with its expansive network strategy, Akasa aims to establish 10 parking bases by 2026-27, with international expansion targeting the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This partnership follows Indigo's recent collaboration with the Adani Group for operations at the new Navi Mumbai facility.
Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube emphasized that the expansion into Navi Mumbai is crucial for enhancing Western India's connectivity and supports sustainable growth by unlocking new demand and stimulating regional development. Adani Airport Holdings CEO Arun Bansal noted that Akasa's growth aligns with NMIA's vision to establish itself as a central domestic and international transit hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
