Delhi Airport's Runway Upgrade: A Temporary Disruption for a Smoother Future

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced significant changes as the airport prepares for extensive runway upgrade commencing June 15. The upgrade induces a temporary halt on 114 flights daily, translating to 7.5% of the airport's regular operations.

A spokesperson stated that the upgrades to the RW 10/28 runway, postponed earlier this year due to congestion issues, now align with plans to enhance the Instrument Landing System to CAT III standards. These enhancements aim to facilitate better flight operations during low visibility caused by fog.

DIAL assured an effective communication strategy to inform passengers ahead of time, minimizing disruption. With strategic coordination among airlines and stakeholders, the airport aims to balance operational demands and the necessary runway improvements efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)