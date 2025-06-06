Left Menu

Starlink Secures License for Satellite Communication: A Boost for India's Connectivity

Elon Musk's Starlink has received the necessary license to provide satellite internet services in India, marking it the third company to obtain a GMPCS license. This development is expected to enhance connectivity in remote areas and is partnered with Indian telecom giants Airtel and Jio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:56 IST
A Starlink mini kit (Image: X/@Starlink/File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Elon Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, has been granted a license by the Indian government to offer Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services. The permit is a strategic move to enhance India's technological landscape, making Starlink the third company to receive approval after OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

The GMPCS license is pivotal for utilizing satellite technology in global mobile communications, enabling comprehensive connectivity across even the most remote and underserved regions. As per the Department of Telecommunications, GMPCS facilitates satellite-based mobile services, providing uninterrupted communication in areas where terrestrial networks fall short.

With this license, Starlink is expected to deploy satellite terminals that deliver secure and continuous services while adhering to international standards for privacy, lawful interception, and satellite transmission. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the importance of satellite services for improving internet penetration, especially where traditional infrastructure is challenging.

In a bid to expand its reach, Starlink has partnered with major Indian telecom operators Airtel and Jio, leveraging their strong dealership networks to expand its high-speed satellite internet services. Mid-April discussions between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and a Starlink delegation underscored plans for future investments and technological advancements in India.

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

