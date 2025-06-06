Mehbooba Mufti Welcomes Kashmir Rail Project While Critiquing Youth Arrests
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti applauded the completion of the Kashmir train project, a multi-decadal effort by various governments now completed by Narendra Modi's administration. While appreciating the acknowledgment of Kashmiris' rejection of terrorism, she criticized the ongoing detention of youths post-Pahalgam attack, urging their release before Eid.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lauded the Kashmir train project, highlighting decades of effort by successive governments, now finalized by the Modi administration. "The train is welcomed," she noted, pointing out its origins with Indira Gandhi's 1983 Jammu-Udhampur linkage, now complete after 40 years.
Mufti praised Prime Minister Modi for his recognition of Kashmiris' denunciation of terrorism in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack. She noted Modi's acknowledgment of Adil Shah's heroism during the attack, showcasing the courage and character of Kashmiris.
However, Mufti expressed concerns over the detention of Kashmiri youths post-attack, questioning the rationale behind their arrests. She urged the government to release those detained without serious charges, especially with Eid approaching, emphasizing Kashmiris' peace-loving nature.
