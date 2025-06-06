Left Menu

Karnataka Hosts Uthpadana Manthana: Charting a Path to Global Manufacturing Leadership

Karnataka is organizing 'Uthpadana Manthana', a strategic conference on transforming the state into a global manufacturing hub. Chaired by Minister M B Patil, the event will gather CEOs, startups, and industry leaders to discuss growth opportunities in sectors like aerospace, defence, and space technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:49 IST
Karnataka Hosts Uthpadana Manthana: Charting a Path to Global Manufacturing Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is gearing up to host 'Uthpadana Manthana', a strategic dialogue scheduled for June 10 in Bengaluru. The conference, which will be overseen by the state's Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, aims to craft a strategic roadmap for establishing Karnataka as a global leader in manufacturing.

The event promises to be a high-stakes gathering of top executives, high-growth startups, and pivotal industry figures. These industry leaders will engage in focused discussions on bolstering sectors including aerospace, defence, space technology, and drones. The government's press release highlights that this dialogue is intended as a launchpad for identifying sector-specific growth opportunities.

Minister Patil emphasized the significance of this platform for unlocking investment potential and framing policies grounded in the realities of industry needs. The initiative underscores Karnataka's ambition to make substantial strides in manufacturing innovation and investment attraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025