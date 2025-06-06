Karnataka Hosts Uthpadana Manthana: Charting a Path to Global Manufacturing Leadership

Karnataka is gearing up to host 'Uthpadana Manthana', a strategic dialogue scheduled for June 10 in Bengaluru. The conference, which will be overseen by the state's Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, aims to craft a strategic roadmap for establishing Karnataka as a global leader in manufacturing.

The event promises to be a high-stakes gathering of top executives, high-growth startups, and pivotal industry figures. These industry leaders will engage in focused discussions on bolstering sectors including aerospace, defence, space technology, and drones. The government's press release highlights that this dialogue is intended as a launchpad for identifying sector-specific growth opportunities.

Minister Patil emphasized the significance of this platform for unlocking investment potential and framing policies grounded in the realities of industry needs. The initiative underscores Karnataka's ambition to make substantial strides in manufacturing innovation and investment attraction.

