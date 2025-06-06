Left Menu

SEBI Clamps Down on Fugitive Mehul Choksi to Recover Rs 2.10 Crore Dues

Financial markets regulator SEBI has ordered the attachment of bank accounts and investments of Mehul Choksi to recover Rs 2.10 crore in dues for insider trading violations related to Gitanjali Gems shares. This marks another step in the legal saga of the fugitive businessman linked to the PNB scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:22 IST
SEBI Clamps Down on Fugitive Mehul Choksi to Recover Rs 2.10 Crore Dues
Mehul Choksi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has instructed banks and mutual funds to freeze the bank accounts, shares, and mutual fund holdings of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi. This measure is aimed at recovering Rs 2.10 crore, owed due to violations of insider trading rules in connection with Gitanjali Gems stock.

On May 15, 2025, SEBI issued a notice demanding Choksi pay the dues within 15 days warning that, otherwise, it might proceed to freeze his assets. SEBI expressed concerns that Choksi might attempt to dissipate his holdings, which could complicate the recovery of dues.

In coordination with mutual funds and banks, SEBI has also asked for details of Choksi's accounts, including any locker facilities, while ensuring no further debits are made from his accounts. This action forms part of broader efforts to hold him accountable amidst ongoing legal battles related to the PNB scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025