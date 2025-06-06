Bridging Divides: India's Commitment to Kashmir Development Amid Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's dedication to the development of Jammu and Kashmir despite ongoing hostilities with Pakistan. He reiterated this commitment on his first visit to the region since the April attack on Hindu tourists, which sparked recent hostilities between the neighboring nations.

Central to these development plans is a $5-billion rail link that connects the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India, featuring the world's highest railway arch bridge. This project, over 40 years in the making, aims to bolster the region's economy and revive tourism, which has suffered since the attack.

The Indian government accuses Pakistan of supporting the April attack, a claim denied by Islamabad. Both countries briefly engaged in conflict before reaching a ceasefire. Despite these challenges, Modi remains resolute in advancing regional growth, while Pakistan criticizes India's approach, citing military presence and suppression.

