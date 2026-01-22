Himachal's Development Boom: Major Projects Unveiled by CM Sukhu

In a significant push for regional development, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, inaugurated a series of projects worth Rs 76.41 crore in the Kangra district, enhancing local infrastructure and services.

The ceremony in the Sulah Legislative Assembly saw the unveiling of new bridges and buildings, including a bridge across Moal Khad. Additional projects, such as a Community Health Centre building in Dheera, were also dedicated to residents, underscoring the administration's commitment to public welfare.

This development spree included inaugurating school facilities and water supply schemes. The projects aim to boost connectivity, healthcare, and education in the area, setting the stage for economic growth and quality-of-life improvements.

