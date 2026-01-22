Left Menu

Himachal's Development Boom: Major Projects Unveiled by CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched 14 projects totaling Rs 76.41 crore in Kangra district's Sulah. Key developments include bridges, health centers, and water schemes, enhancing infrastructure and community services. He also laid the foundation for new educational and transport infrastructure, highlighting a significant development push in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for regional development, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, inaugurated a series of projects worth Rs 76.41 crore in the Kangra district, enhancing local infrastructure and services.

The ceremony in the Sulah Legislative Assembly saw the unveiling of new bridges and buildings, including a bridge across Moal Khad. Additional projects, such as a Community Health Centre building in Dheera, were also dedicated to residents, underscoring the administration's commitment to public welfare.

This development spree included inaugurating school facilities and water supply schemes. The projects aim to boost connectivity, healthcare, and education in the area, setting the stage for economic growth and quality-of-life improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

