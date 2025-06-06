Left Menu

Engineer Tarun Kumar's Tenacious Journey to Kashmir's Historic Rail Connection

Railway engineer Tarun Kumar reflects on the historic inauguration of the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail Link. His decade-long work involved overcoming fears, especially following a colleague's tragic death to terrorism. Prime Minister Modi marked the project's completion by flagging off special trains, transforming regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

For Tarun Kumar, a railway engineer with Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), the inauguration of the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail Link (USBRL) represents the emotional culmination of more than a decade of dedication. Despite personal risks and sacrifices, including the tragic loss of a colleague to terrorism, Kumar persevered in his mission.

Kumar recounted his challenging journey working on the USBRL project at Banihal railway station. Originally from Bihar, Kumar began his work in Srinagar in 2003, where he encountered frequent security concerns and bomb blasts. Despite these challenges, he remained committed to the project, taking pride in today's milestone achievement.

The completion was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off special Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar, symbolizing a transformational moment for Kashmir. The new rail link promises economic advancement and better connectivity for the region, making Kumar's challenging journey worthwhile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

