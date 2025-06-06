Russian Defense Thwarts Drone Attack on Moscow

Russian air defense forces have successfully neutralized three drones that were targeting the capital, Moscow, according to a statement by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday. While specific details were not disclosed, the mayor assured that emergency services were on the scene managing the situation.

Following the drone incident, Russia's aviation authority made the call to temporarily suspend operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports to maintain safety. This precautionary measure was short-lived as flights resumed soon after the all-clear was given.

The swift response by the Russian authorities highlights ongoing tensions and the ever-present threat posed by drone technology in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)