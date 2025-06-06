Left Menu

Russian Defense Thwarts Drone Attack on Moscow

Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted three drones targeting Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident, citing emergency services' response at debris sites. Aviation operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports were briefly halted to ensure safety but resumed shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:36 IST
Russian Defense Thwarts Drone Attack on Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense forces have successfully neutralized three drones that were targeting the capital, Moscow, according to a statement by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday. While specific details were not disclosed, the mayor assured that emergency services were on the scene managing the situation.

Following the drone incident, Russia's aviation authority made the call to temporarily suspend operations at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports to maintain safety. This precautionary measure was short-lived as flights resumed soon after the all-clear was given.

The swift response by the Russian authorities highlights ongoing tensions and the ever-present threat posed by drone technology in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025