Collision in Convoy: Deputy CM's Route Goes Awry

A car from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's convoy collided with two motorcyclists on Budaun Road in Bareilly, resulting in severe injuries to one of the bikers. Sushil, 30, was critically injured and is currently in intensive care, while his companion Yashpal, 28, sustained minor injuries and received first aid.

The accident occurred as traffic was temporarily stopped to allow the deputy CM's convoy to pass. Eyewitnesses reported that the motorcyclists attempted to navigate around the convoy, only to be struck by the passing vehicle.

The incident happened when Pathak was touring Bareilly and en route to MLA Dr. Raghavendra Sharma's residence after visiting the district hospital. It has sparked concerns about the safety protocols surrounding VIP movements on public roads.