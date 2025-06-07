Left Menu

S Mahendra Dev: Leading a New Era in India's Economic Advisory

S Mahendra Dev, former Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, has been appointed as the new Chairman of India's Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. He replaces Suman Bery and brings his extensive expertise in economic and political analysis to the role.

S Mahendra Dev, previously the Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, has taken on a pivotal role as the new Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

This transition comes after the esteemed economist replaced Suman Bery, the Niti Aayog vice chairman, who had been temporarily overseeing the council's functions.

The EAC-PM has been without a full-time leader since November, following the death of Bibek Debroy. The council now welcomes new and retained members under Dev's leadership, envisioning strengthened economic policies for the nation.

