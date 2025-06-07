S Mahendra Dev: Leading a New Era in India's Economic Advisory

S Mahendra Dev, previously the Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, has taken on a pivotal role as the new Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

This transition comes after the esteemed economist replaced Suman Bery, the Niti Aayog vice chairman, who had been temporarily overseeing the council's functions.

The EAC-PM has been without a full-time leader since November, following the death of Bibek Debroy. The council now welcomes new and retained members under Dev's leadership, envisioning strengthened economic policies for the nation.

