Humanitarian Efforts Halted Amidst Militant Threats in Gaza

In a tense situation, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced its inability to distribute aid on Saturday, citing threats from Palestinian militants Hamas. The organization expressed its determination to ensure safe operations despite the challenges.

According to a statement, "These threats made it impossible to proceed today without putting innocent lives at risk." However, the foundation assured that it remains resolute in its mission, emphasizing a commitment to secure and independent delivery of aid.

While operations were temporarily halted, the foundation is actively adjusting its strategies to address these threats and is determined to resume activities promptly, ensuring aid reaches those in need as soon as possible.