China's Green Light: Export Approvals Primer on Rare Earths

China has approved export licenses for some rare earth-related metals, pivotal in the manufacturing of vehicles, semiconductors, and mobile phones, among other technological industries.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce highlighted that the approval coincides with growing global demand for medium and heavy rare earth elements, fueled by industries such as robotics and new energy vehicles.

The announcement comes amid calls from the US, EU, and India for China to relax these restrictions, as shortages impact significant players like Japan, prompting changes in production.

