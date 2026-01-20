Left Menu

Pedaling for Patriotism: Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026

The CISF will launch the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026, a 6,553-km cycling event promoting coastal security awareness and national unity. Two teams will cover India's coastline simultaneously, engaging communities and highlighting India's maritime heritage. The event underscores the strategic importance of the coast and involves diverse CISF personnel.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to launch the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026 on January 28, aiming to enhance consciousness about coastal security and foster national unity. The ambitious event will run under the empowering theme, 'Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat,' emphasizing the crucial role of secure coastlines in a prosperous India.

This extensive 25-day journey, covering 6,553 kilometers along India's mainland coast, positions itself as one of the most significant cycling initiatives nationwide. Two teams of CISF cyclists will launch simultaneously from different starting points: the Western Coast team at Lakhpat Fort, Kachchh, Gujarat, and the Eastern Coast team at Bakkhali, West Bengal, with plans to unite at Kochi, Kerala, on February 22, 2026.

Bringing together 130 CISF personnel, including a significant number of women officers, the Cyclothon highlights inclusivity and operational strength. Having undergone rigorous training, the participants aim to address issues like smuggling and infiltration while celebrating India's maritime heritage and paying tribute to freedom fighters and security personnel.

