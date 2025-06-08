Left Menu

ECB's New Neutral Zone: A Pause in the Interest Rate Race

The European Central Bank has reached a neutral interest rate level, prompting policymaker Joachim Nagel to suggest a pause in rate changes. With inflation at 2% and borrowing costs reduced eight times since last June, the ECB aims to stabilize the eurozone economy amid global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:11 IST
ECB's New Neutral Zone: A Pause in the Interest Rate Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Central Bank (ECB) has reached a neutral level in its interest rate policy, allowing for a more measured approach moving forward. ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel, speaking on German radio, highlighted that monetary policy is no longer restrictive, following this Thursday's interest rate cut.

The ECB's decision marks the eighth interest rate reduction within a year as the institution strives to reach its 2% inflation target. The latest adjustment could signal a potential pause in further rate changes due to the achieved economic stability, according to Nagel.

Addressing the eurozone's economic challenges, exacerbated by international trade fluctuations, the ECB's strategy has focused on stabilizing borrowing costs. Since last June, rates have decreased by two percentage points, positioning the ECB at a flexible juncture to assess and adapt to evolving monetary conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025