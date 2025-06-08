ECB's New Neutral Zone: A Pause in the Interest Rate Race

The European Central Bank (ECB) has reached a neutral level in its interest rate policy, allowing for a more measured approach moving forward. ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel, speaking on German radio, highlighted that monetary policy is no longer restrictive, following this Thursday's interest rate cut.

The ECB's decision marks the eighth interest rate reduction within a year as the institution strives to reach its 2% inflation target. The latest adjustment could signal a potential pause in further rate changes due to the achieved economic stability, according to Nagel.

Addressing the eurozone's economic challenges, exacerbated by international trade fluctuations, the ECB's strategy has focused on stabilizing borrowing costs. Since last June, rates have decreased by two percentage points, positioning the ECB at a flexible juncture to assess and adapt to evolving monetary conditions.

