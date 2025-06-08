Kunming Hosts Major China-South Asia Expo Highlighting Key Sectors

Kunming, the bustling capital of China's Yunnan province, is gearing up to host the highly anticipated China-South Asia Expo from June 19 to 24. The event will see a grand participation from India and Pakistan, topping the list of attendees.

The expo will showcase advances in crucial sectors, featuring 11 themed halls that underscore the importance of advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and modern agriculture. Over 1,400 enterprises representing 54 countries have confirmed their participation, while around 1,000 professional buyers are set to join, according to Li Chaowei, director of the Yunnan provincial department of commerce.

With South Asia being a key trade region, China's trade with South Asia is projected to reach approximately USD 200 billion in 2024, predominantly involving India. The event will provide an expansive platform for South Asian products, with India and Pakistan each having 140 booths, while also highlighting Sri Lanka as the theme country and Thailand as a special partner, marking its 50th diplomatic anniversary with China.

