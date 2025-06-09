Left Menu

New Rainbow Public School: A Beacon of Educational Excellence

Located in Ghaziabad, New Rainbow Public School is celebrated for its modern, value-based teaching and innovation, offering students a holistic, experiential learning environment. The school emphasizes creativity, critical thinking, and STEM education alongside life skills, preparing students to be future-ready. Its accolades highlight its commitment to excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:58 IST
New Vision, New Direction - Redefining Education at New Rainbow Public School. Image Credit: ANI
New Rainbow Public School in Ghaziabad stands out as a landmark in education, renowned for its modern and value-driven teaching methods that embrace innovation. The school transforms education into a meaningful journey integrated into daily life, nurturing students in an environment that fuels creativity, critical thinking, and leadership skills.

Founders Late Kailash Agarwal and Smt. Munish Agarwal envisioned a school merging Indian culture with modern education in 1990. Under the dynamic leadership of Late Shri Atul Agarwal and current Principal Mrs. Ruchi Gupta, NRPS has redefined education in India. The school goes beyond traditional frameworks, focusing on holistic and experiential learning, blending academic excellence with emotional, social, and moral grounding.

NRPS offers an inspiring atmosphere where students are encouraged to grow individually through exposure to national and international platforms. Emphasizing STEM education, students engage hands-on with coding, robotics, and AI, preparing for the tech-centric future. The curriculum also fosters life skills like teamwork, communication, and decision-making, molding socially responsible individuals. Equipped with modern facilities, NRPS encourages exploration, earning numerous awards for its leadership in quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

