Tragedy on Tracks: Overcrowding Leads to Fatal Train Incident in Maharashtra

A tragic train accident in Thane district, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of four passengers and injuries to six others. The overcrowded train led to passengers falling off during peak hours. Authorities are investigating, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar calls for urgent safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced an investigation into the tragic train accident in Thane district that led to the death of four commuters and injured six others. The overcrowded local train incident has raised concerns about passenger safety during peak hours.

The accident occurred between the Diva and Kopar railway stations, prompting immediate medical attention for the injured at Shivaji Hospital and Thane General Hospital. Local authorities, along with the railway administration, are working closely to identify the accident's causes and prevent future occurrences.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar described the event as 'unfortunate' and emphasized the urgent need for addressing overcrowding in the suburban railway network. Pawar expressed his condolences to the victims' families and advocated for concrete measures to ensure the safety of commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

