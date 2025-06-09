Left Menu

European Markets Tentative Amid U.S.-China Trade Talk Anticipation

European shares were subdued due to anticipation surrounding Sino-U.S. trade talks. The pan-European STOXX 600 held firm following a week of gains, buoyed by hopes for eased trade tensions. Mixed reactions from automakers highlighted concern over China's rare earth mineral policy.

European stock markets entered Monday on a subdued note as investors braced for another round of pivotal Sino-U.S. trade talks scheduled for later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index registered at 553.21 points at 0746 GMT, maintaining its strength following a week of gains. The trading volume was thin, attributed to the Whit Monday holiday which shut down several markets, including those in Switzerland, Denmark, and Norway.

Top negotiators from the U.S. and China are set to meet in London amid hopes of defusing trade tensions that have led to tariffs and export controls. Amid evolving economic landscapes, China's potential approval of rare earth mineral exports to the EU is a focus, especially affecting industries like automotive manufacturing.

