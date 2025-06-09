Left Menu

Dollar Slips as Trade Talks Loom Large

The dollar weakened against major currencies amid cautious anticipation of important U.S.-China trade discussions in London. The talks come as both economies face challenges. Asia Pacific currencies are poised for significant reactions based on the talks' outcomes. Meanwhile, economic and policy developments continue to influence market movements globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:29 IST
Dollar Slips as Trade Talks Loom Large
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar weakened against major currencies on Monday, influenced by optimism turning cautious ahead of crucial U.S.-China trade discussions set for London. These talks are pivotal for both nations, with China dealing with deflation and trade uncertainties impacting U.S. market sentiment, challenging the dollar's traditional safe-haven status.

U.S. representatives including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will engage with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng. 'The trade talks' outcome will be vital for overall sentiment,' remarked Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale.

Expectations of these talks have already affected market behavior, with notable currency movements evident. Investors continue to digest economic data, like Japan's slower-than-expected economic contraction and the European Central Bank's recent policy outlook, adjusting market positions based on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025