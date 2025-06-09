Rescue Operations Underway for Fire-Stricken Cargo Ship Off Kerala Coast
A Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, MV Wan Hai 503, experienced a fire off the Kerala coast, leading to the evacuation of 18 out of 22 crew members. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are conducting rescue operations. The ship carries dangerous cargo, including flammable and toxic materials.
A Singapore-flagged vessel, MV Wan Hai 503, reported a fire onboard while off the Kerala coast, posing significant danger due to its hazardous cargo.
Of the 22 crew members, 18 were rescued with assistance from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard after the underdeck fire ignited the dangerous materials onboard.
Rescue efforts remain active as personnel work to control the situation and transport the evacuees to Beypore. India's maritime forces, including INS Surat and a Navy Dornier, are coordinated to mitigate the risk and support rescue and recovery operations.
