EaseMyTrip Launches EMT Invest for Strategic Business Growth

EaseMyTrip.com is launching EMT Invest, a strategic investment initiative targeting growth-ready, profit-making companies. With a focus on firms with a proven PBT of Rs 5 crore or more, EMT Invest aims to provide these ventures with capital, digital support, and branding to achieve transformative success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:46 IST
EaseMyTrip Launches EMT Invest for Strategic Business Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
EaseMyTrip.com announced the introduction of EMT Invest, a strategic investment branch, on Monday. The initiative aims to accelerate growth for profitable businesses across diverse high-growth sectors.

EMT Invest will target companies boasting a minimum Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 5 crore, a track record of profitability, and readiness for scaling.

''With EMT Invest, we are expanding our ecosystem to support ambitious businesses aiming for substantial growth while maintaining independence,'' stated EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

