EaseMyTrip Launches EMT Invest for Strategic Business Growth

EaseMyTrip.com announced the introduction of EMT Invest, a strategic investment branch, on Monday. The initiative aims to accelerate growth for profitable businesses across diverse high-growth sectors.

EMT Invest will target companies boasting a minimum Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 5 crore, a track record of profitability, and readiness for scaling.

''With EMT Invest, we are expanding our ecosystem to support ambitious businesses aiming for substantial growth while maintaining independence,'' stated EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti.

(With inputs from agencies.)