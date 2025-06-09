State Action in Tragic Maharashtra Train Accident
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan announced financial aid for victims of a suburban railway accident in Thane. Four died and six were injured after overcrowded trains brushed against each other. The government promises medical expenses coverage and is urging a permanent solution from railway authorities.
- India
In response to a tragic railway accident near Mumbra in Thane district, Maharashtra's state government, led by minister Girish Mahajan, has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of the deceased.
The accident, involving two overcrowded trains, resulted in four fatalities, including a GRP constable, and injuries to six others. Passengers reportedly fell after backpacks brushed as trains passed.
Mahajan confirmed all medical expenses for the injured will be shouldered by the state, promising the best treatment available. He emphasized urging railway authorities for a permanent solution and stressed the importance of preventing future incidents.
