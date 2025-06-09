Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure Tolls Surge: 9% Revenue Jump in May 2025

IRB Infrastructure reported a 9% year-on-year increase in toll revenue, reaching Rs 581 crore in May 2025. The company's major expressways in Maharashtra and Hyderabad significantly contributed to this growth. Despite minor traffic impacts from pre-monsoon rains, the company anticipates continued growth with new vehicle additions and project completions.

  • India

IRB Infrastructure announced Monday a 9% increase in their toll revenue compared to the previous year, totaling Rs 581 crore for May 2025. This growth underscores the strategic importance of toll collection as a vital revenue stream for the company.

The major contributors to this surge were the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra, which brought in Rs 159.5 crore, and the Golconda Expressway in Hyderabad, generating Rs 73 crore. Both saw significant increases from the previous year, highlighting the robust performance of these infrastructures.

Deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka noted that the increase is partly attributed to the vacation season, although pre-monsoon rains slightly affected traffic. With the addition of over 4.5 lakh new vehicles and upcoming project completions, IRB expects its growth trajectory to continue in the coming months.

