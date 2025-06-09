Left Menu

Race to Acquire Jaiprakash Associates Heats Up as Creditors Extend Deadline

Creditors of Jaiprakash Associates have extended the deadline for submitting resolution plans to June 24, 2025, to accommodate requests from prospective bidders. The company, undergoing insolvency, has attracted interest from 25 companies, including Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, and Patanjali Ayurveda. Creditors' claims total approximately Rs 57,185 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:42 IST
Race to Acquire Jaiprakash Associates Heats Up as Creditors Extend Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The creditors of Jaiprakash Associates have agreed to extend the deadline for submitting resolution plans to June 24, 2025, in response to requests from prospective buyers. This decision, sanctioned by the Committee of Creditors, comes as the iconic Jaypee Group flagship battles insolvency proceedings.

Facing claims amounting to Rs 57,185 crore, Jaiprakash Associates has caught the attention of 25 potential bidders eager to acquire the ailing conglomerate. High-profile groups like Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, and Patanjali Ayurveda are among the key contenders looking to present a feasible resolution plan.

In the latest development, the State Bank of India-headed consortium transferred the cluster of non-performing loans to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. These loans emerged after Jaiprakash Associates defaulted on repayments, pushing the conglomerate into insolvency proceedings sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, in June 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025