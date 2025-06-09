UK Government Reinstates Winter Heating Subsidies After Public Outcry

The British government has reversed its decision to eliminate winter home heating subsidies for retirees after facing significant public backlash.

Initially pushed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves, the plan aimed to achieve savings but was criticized as politically costly. Reeves announced the program's reinstatement for pensioners with incomes below £35,000, covering nine million users.

The reversal comes amid criticism of Labour's recent election performance, with Keir Starmer facing attacks for his handling of the crisis. Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch suggested an apology from the Prime Minister was necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)