UK Government Reinstates Winter Heating Subsidies After Public Outcry
The British government reversed its decision to cut winter home heating subsidies for millions of retirees following public backlash. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves announced that the subsidies would be reinstated for lower-income pensioners, reversing a previous austerity measure criticized in local elections.
Initially pushed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves, the plan aimed to achieve savings but was criticized as politically costly. Reeves announced the program's reinstatement for pensioners with incomes below £35,000, covering nine million users.
The reversal comes amid criticism of Labour's recent election performance, with Keir Starmer facing attacks for his handling of the crisis. Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch suggested an apology from the Prime Minister was necessary.
