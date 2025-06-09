Left Menu

Mumbai Suburban Train Accidents: Urgent Call for Safety Audit

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe intends to address the issue of Mumbai suburban train accidents at the Committee on Railways meeting. In light of a recent incident resulting in four passenger deaths, Kolhe calls for an audit of train services and emphasizes the need for enhanced passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:14 IST
Mumbai Suburban Train Accidents: Urgent Call for Safety Audit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha Member Amol Kolhe has pledged to tackle the pressing issue of Mumbai suburban train accidents in the upcoming Committee on Railways meeting. Kolhe, a member of the committee, is responding to a tragic incident at Mumbra railway station in Thane district, where four passengers lost their lives.

Kolhe voiced concerns over inadequate local train services compared to the burgeoning commuter numbers, stating the current state is "very unfortunate" as passenger safety seemingly takes a backseat. He plans to urge for a comprehensive audit and discuss the issue with the Railway Minister.

With an apparent daily mishap rate involving 7-11 passengers on Central Railway, Kolhe insists on a deep probe into the morning's incident and continuous oversight on rail services to prevent further tragedies.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025