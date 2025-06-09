Mumbai Suburban Train Accidents: Urgent Call for Safety Audit

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha Member Amol Kolhe has pledged to tackle the pressing issue of Mumbai suburban train accidents in the upcoming Committee on Railways meeting. Kolhe, a member of the committee, is responding to a tragic incident at Mumbra railway station in Thane district, where four passengers lost their lives.

Kolhe voiced concerns over inadequate local train services compared to the burgeoning commuter numbers, stating the current state is "very unfortunate" as passenger safety seemingly takes a backseat. He plans to urge for a comprehensive audit and discuss the issue with the Railway Minister.

With an apparent daily mishap rate involving 7-11 passengers on Central Railway, Kolhe insists on a deep probe into the morning's incident and continuous oversight on rail services to prevent further tragedies.