Left Menu

Paving The Future: Kiren Rijiju's Vision For Frontier Highway

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of road connectivity for development, highlighting the Frontier Highway project. Rijiju distributed compensation to landowners and urged them to support development initiatives. The highway will cover 1,400 km, enhancing connectivity along India's borders with China and Myanmar under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:37 IST
Paving The Future: Kiren Rijiju's Vision For Frontier Highway
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the critical role of road connectivity in India's development, citing the ambitious Frontier Highway project as a transformative initiative.

Speaking at a compensation distribution event in Nafra, Rijiju urged locals to embrace development plans and avoid disruptions. Highlighting past challenges, he noted that improved infrastructure now allows quicker travel to state capitals.

The Frontier Highway, set to span 1,400 km with a budget of Rs 42,000 crore, aims to bolster border connectivity with China and Myanmar, as part of the Vibrant Villages Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025