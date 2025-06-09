Paving The Future: Kiren Rijiju's Vision For Frontier Highway

In a significant address, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the critical role of road connectivity in India's development, citing the ambitious Frontier Highway project as a transformative initiative.

Speaking at a compensation distribution event in Nafra, Rijiju urged locals to embrace development plans and avoid disruptions. Highlighting past challenges, he noted that improved infrastructure now allows quicker travel to state capitals.

The Frontier Highway, set to span 1,400 km with a budget of Rs 42,000 crore, aims to bolster border connectivity with China and Myanmar, as part of the Vibrant Villages Programme.

