Amit Shah Launches Phase Two of Vibrant Villages Programme

Amit Shah has launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme, targeting 1,954 villages in border areas of 15 states and two Union territories for development. With a budget of Rs 6,839 crore, the initiative aims to boost infrastructure, services, and security, aligning with the Viksit Bharat-2047 vision.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the commencement of the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme on Friday, aiming to target 1,954 border villages across 15 states and two Union territories. The initiative was launched from Cachar district in Assam.

The Rs 6,839 crore central sector scheme will run until the fiscal year 2028–29, focusing on comprehensive development through a convergence-driven approach. It aims to upgrade essential infrastructures, enhance basic services, and create sustainable livelihoods.

The programme aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 and seeks to fortify border villages as secure, resilient communities while contributing to national security by reducing cross-border crime.

