Left Menu

Senators Seek Answers on Reagan Airport Near Miss Incident

Senior U.S. officials will address a Senate Commerce subcommittee regarding a near miss incident at Reagan Washington National Airport involving two passenger flights and an Army helicopter. Leaders including Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman and NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy aim to shed light on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:22 IST
Senators Seek Answers on Reagan Airport Near Miss Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Senior U.S. officials are set to face questioning from senators Wednesday over a near miss incident that occurred on May 1 at Reagan Washington National Airport. The incident involved two passenger flights that had to abort landings due to the presence of an Army helicopter in the vicinity.

Key figures such as Brigadier General Matthew Braman, acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration Chris Rocheleau, and National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy will revisit the circumstances of this event. These leaders will engage in discussions at a closed-door roundtable organized by the Senate Commerce subcommittee on aviation.

The meeting, led by Senator Jerry Moran, addresses significant concerns over aviation safety protocols. The FAA had recently issued restrictions on the Army's training or priority transport flights following the troubling episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025