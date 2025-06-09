Senators Seek Answers on Reagan Airport Near Miss Incident

Senior U.S. officials are set to face questioning from senators Wednesday over a near miss incident that occurred on May 1 at Reagan Washington National Airport. The incident involved two passenger flights that had to abort landings due to the presence of an Army helicopter in the vicinity.

Key figures such as Brigadier General Matthew Braman, acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration Chris Rocheleau, and National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy will revisit the circumstances of this event. These leaders will engage in discussions at a closed-door roundtable organized by the Senate Commerce subcommittee on aviation.

The meeting, led by Senator Jerry Moran, addresses significant concerns over aviation safety protocols. The FAA had recently issued restrictions on the Army's training or priority transport flights following the troubling episode.

