Kenya Ramps Up AfCFTA Engagement Ahead of IATF2025 in Algiers

Kenya is intensifying its efforts to harness the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), positioning itself as a key player in regional economic integration and innovation-driven growth. This commitment was reaffirmed at the Kenya IATF2025 Business Roadshow, held recently in Nairobi, as the country prepares for the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) to be hosted in Algiers, Algeria from 4–10 September 2025.

The roadshow attracted over 200 representatives from Kenya’s diverse business community, including buyers, creatives, investors, and policymakers, and featured participation from high-ranking officials of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Union Commission (AUC). The central theme, “Harnessing Regional and Continental Value Chains: Accelerating Africa’s Industrialisation and Global Competitiveness under the AfCFTA,” underscored the event’s focus on promoting intra-African trade and advancing continent-wide economic development.

Kenya’s Vision for a Regional Trade and Innovation Hub

In his keynote address, Hon. Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, declared Kenya’s ambition to become a continental trade, industrial, and innovation hub. He emphasized that the AfCFTA provides a unique opportunity for Kenyan enterprises to access new markets, build resilient value chains, and unlock inclusive economic growth.

“The solutions to Africa’s problems lie with Africans,” Kinyanjui said. “With a well-educated population, abundant natural resources, and an increasingly dynamic private sector, Africa has what it takes to elevate itself. Kenya is ready to lead in that transformation.”

Kenya’s growing leadership in digitalisation and fintech innovation, combined with its strategic geographic location and entrepreneurial base, positions it well to seize the opportunities under the AfCFTA framework.

The IATF2025 Platform: Driving Intra-African Trade

The upcoming IATF2025 in Algiers, themed “Gateway to New Opportunities,” is expected to serve as Africa’s largest trade and investment platform. The event, hosted by the Government of Algeria and organized in partnership with Afreximbank, the African Union Commission, and the AfCFTA Secretariat, will bring together:

Over 2,000 exhibitors from Africa and across the world

35,000+ visitors and buyers from more than 140 countries

An estimated US$44 billion in trade and investment deals

Since its inception in 2018, the IATF has facilitated more than US$100 billion in cumulative trade deals, engaging over 4,500 exhibitors and 70,000 attendees across its three previous editions.

“One of IATF’s key roles is to bridge the information gap in African trade,” noted Mr. Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President of Afreximbank. “We see trade fragmentation and missed opportunities—for example, African countries importing over $400 million worth of leather goods from outside Africa, while Kenya, Ethiopia, and Sudan are exporting similar products elsewhere. That must change.”

Elmaayergi encouraged Kenyan businesses, especially in fintech, mobile money, and digital services, to participate actively, showcasing innovations that could scale continentally and attract critical investment.

Unlocking Africa’s Industrial and Creative Potential

The IATF2025 programme features a comprehensive suite of sector-focused activities designed to spur industrialisation, job creation, and pan-African collaboration. These include:

Trade exhibitions showcasing national and business products and services

Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) spotlighting fashion, music, arts, film, and cuisine

Africa Automotive Show for manufacturers, assemblers, and parts suppliers

Trade and Investment Forum hosting leading African and international speakers

Special Days for countries and corporations to highlight investment and tourism

Global Africa Day celebrating ties with the African diaspora via summits, markets, and cultural showcases

Dedicated platforms will also include:

B2B and B2G matchmaking sessions

AU Youth Start-Up programme to promote young innovators

Africa Research and Innovation Hub @ IATF for universities and academic institutions

African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) to strengthen regional partnerships and local government trade engagement

Additionally, the IATF Virtual platform remains live year-round, facilitating continuous connection between exhibitors and buyers.

Kenya’s Strategic Move in a New Trade Era

With the AfCFTA set to create the world’s largest free trade area, integrating 1.4 billion people across 55 countries, Kenya is sharpening its focus on value chain integration, industrial capacity expansion, and market diversification.

By preparing its businesses for participation in IATF2025 and advancing its domestic policy environment for AfCFTA implementation, Kenya is laying the groundwork for increased investment, economic resilience, and shared prosperity across the continent.

The roadshow in Nairobi is one of five strategic events ahead of IATF2025, with others scheduled for Accra, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Algiers. These forums are designed to deepen stakeholder engagement, spread awareness, and support businesses in unlocking new cross-border trade pathways.