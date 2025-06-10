Left Menu

Indian Wires and Cables Industry Poised for Robust Growth

The Indian wires and cables industry is expected to experience significant growth over the next five years, driven by increased demand across key sectors and rising export opportunities, as reported by Ambit Capital. Real estate, power, and data centers are primary growth drivers, alongside a surge in exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian wires and cables industry is set for remarkable growth in the coming five years, as detailed in a report by Ambit Capital. After a decade of mid-single-digit progress, key sectors are now rallying demand, bolstered by burgeoning export potential.

A significant portion of the demand stems from real estate and power sectors, which comprise 50% of the end market. The report emphasizes the vital nature of these markets to the growth trajectory, particularly with the upswing in new real estate projects, T&D infrastructure investment increases, and expansion in renewables and emerging sectors such as data centers.

Real estate accounts for about 35% of wire and cables applications, and the segment's contribution is expanding with increased digitalization, positioning data centers as a significant demand force. Additionally, India's export sector is robust, marking an 18% CAGR increase over five years to reach USD 2 billion. Capturing opportunities in low and medium-voltage cables, Indian companies are strategically positioning to enhance their global market share.

