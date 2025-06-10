Left Menu

Cementing the Future: Adani Group's Leap in Infrastructure

ACC Cement, under Adani Group, is poised to capitalize on a projected USD 2.2 trillion infrastructure investment by 2030. Achieving a 100 MTPA capacity milestone, the company is leveraging the group's resources for expansion and operational efficiency, aiming to drive India's economic growth through strategic priorities and sustainability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:30 IST
Cementing the Future: Adani Group's Leap in Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The cement industry stands as a crucial player in India's ambitious infrastructure expansion, with USD 2.2 trillion in projections by 2030. ACC Cement, part of the Adani Group, has positioned itself at the forefront, reaching a 100 MTPA capacity milestone in 2025.

ACC aims to meet India's increasing cement demands, strategically navigating market synergies under the comprehensive ambit of Adani's infrastructure network. Enhanced logistics, procurement efficiencies, and a reliable supply chain of raw materials bolster ACC's competitive edge, contributing significantly to national development goals.

Key figures, including ACC Chair Karan Adani, emphasize digitalization and sustainability, pivotal in steering the sector towards economic growth while meeting stringent ESG standards. The Adani Group now supplies almost 30% of India's cement needs, showing transformative growth in a short period.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025