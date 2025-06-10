Cementing the Future: Adani Group's Leap in Infrastructure

The cement industry stands as a crucial player in India's ambitious infrastructure expansion, with USD 2.2 trillion in projections by 2030. ACC Cement, part of the Adani Group, has positioned itself at the forefront, reaching a 100 MTPA capacity milestone in 2025.

ACC aims to meet India's increasing cement demands, strategically navigating market synergies under the comprehensive ambit of Adani's infrastructure network. Enhanced logistics, procurement efficiencies, and a reliable supply chain of raw materials bolster ACC's competitive edge, contributing significantly to national development goals.

Key figures, including ACC Chair Karan Adani, emphasize digitalization and sustainability, pivotal in steering the sector towards economic growth while meeting stringent ESG standards. The Adani Group now supplies almost 30% of India's cement needs, showing transformative growth in a short period.